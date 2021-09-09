MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.98

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.98 and last traded at C$18.98, with a volume of 14286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.36. The stock has a market cap of C$519.51 million and a PE ratio of 5.92.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

