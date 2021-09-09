McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,231 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.2% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 17,792.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,843 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $238.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.07. The company has a market capitalization of $177.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

