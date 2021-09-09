Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 72,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,103,028 shares.The stock last traded at $33.75 and had previously closed at $33.85.

MDLA has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,072,236.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $75,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,970 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medallia by 5,268.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

