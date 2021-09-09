Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 620 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,710,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,903,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 760.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after acquiring an additional 243,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 186,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH opened at $108.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.43. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.58.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

