Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 927 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 445.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 79.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $25.51 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

