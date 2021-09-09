Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $42.24 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.96.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

