Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $562,000 Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,449,000 after buying an additional 1,053,334 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $8,419,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 586,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $42.06 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

