Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $586,000 Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in ViacomCBS by 35.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in ViacomCBS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

Shares of VIAC opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.83. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.