Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $668,000 Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 865.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.30.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $172.50 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

