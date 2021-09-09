Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,012 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in Comerica by 5.9% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 153,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 460.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 22,574 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 17.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA stock opened at $72.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

