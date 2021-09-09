Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,201 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.93.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.