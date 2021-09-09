MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) in a report issued on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEIP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $323.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.54.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 57.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 40.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 91,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

