MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,156,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,906.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38,122.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,703.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,561.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $959.87 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

