Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.61

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.61 and last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 2456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
Mercury Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRCY)
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
