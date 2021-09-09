Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.61

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.61 and last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 2456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

