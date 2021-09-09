Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.44.

MX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$48.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total transaction of C$44,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$894,605.18. Also, Director Rudinauth Chadee bought 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154.

TSE:MX traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$49.77. 221,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,621. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$29.12 and a 12 month high of C$62.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. The stock has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 36.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.95%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

