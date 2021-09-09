Methanex (TSE:MX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

MX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$48.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.40.

TSE MX traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$29.12 and a 1 year high of C$62.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

In related news, Director Phillip Henry Cook acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,446.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,316,680.20. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total value of C$44,946.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$894,605.18. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154 over the last quarter.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

