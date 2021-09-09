MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 16.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,594,000 after buying an additional 160,668 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 227,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE MET opened at $60.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.