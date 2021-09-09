Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €10.50 ($12.35) to €11.00 ($12.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

OUKPY traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. Metso Outotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

