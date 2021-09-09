MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.05. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 3,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.

About MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.