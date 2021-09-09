Michael A. Shaffer Sells 12,070 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PVH stock opened at $108.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average of $107.43. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PVH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 108.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 34.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.