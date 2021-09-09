Michael George Skurski Sells 12,500 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Michael George Skurski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total value of C$287,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$498,449.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$22.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$19.45 and a 12 month high of C$29.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 736.13.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Seabridge Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

