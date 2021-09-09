Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,574 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $300.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

