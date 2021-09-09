Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Down 3%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares were down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 2.55 and last traded at 2.55. Approximately 55,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,060,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNMD shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $797.38 million and a P/E ratio of -15.65.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by -0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.