MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Issues Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 146.88% and a negative net margin of 79.42%.

Shares of NASDAQ MIND traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,947. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.05.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Peter H. Blum bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter H. Blum bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 599,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,060.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 104,546 shares of company stock valued at $207,062. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of MIND Technology worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.