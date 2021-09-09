Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,608.66 or 0.07737672 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a market capitalization of $28.14 million and $143,752.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00064803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00130850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00190447 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.79 or 0.07334832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,524.59 or 0.99757691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.04 or 0.00821314 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 7,799 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using US dollars.

