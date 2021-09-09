Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.37

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.37 and last traded at $45.37, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.03%. Equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

