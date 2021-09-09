Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,151 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.73% of NVE worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in NVE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVE alerts:

In other news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $33,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NVE stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $329.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.14. NVE Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $81.42.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 53.75%. The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

NVE Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.