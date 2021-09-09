Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $135.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $130.55 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

