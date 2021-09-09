Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,381 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIW. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.