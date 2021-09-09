Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of SCCO opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.47. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.