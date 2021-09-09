Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 285.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of iRhythm Technologies worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 69.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 41.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 121.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 26,699 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.93. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.43. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

