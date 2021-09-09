Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 29,300 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,016 shares of company stock worth $3,534,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

NYSE LEVI opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

