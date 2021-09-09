Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSY stock opened at $68.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.02.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $4,950,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

