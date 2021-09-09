Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $20,028,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,034.06.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $559.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.75. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $551.47 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $734.14 and its 200-day moving average is $979.60.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.