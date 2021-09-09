Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $153.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.16 and its 200 day moving average is $158.33. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.61 and a 1 year high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

