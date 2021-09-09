Mizuho Downgrades JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) to Neutral

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JFEEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th.

Get JFE alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JFEEF opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. JFE has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.