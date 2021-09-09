MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Buys £193.66 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) insider James Thomson purchased 23 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 842 ($11.00) per share, with a total value of £193.66 ($253.02).

MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 828 ($10.82) on Thursday. MJ Gleeson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The stock has a market cap of £482.77 million and a P/E ratio of 46.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 833.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 842.45.

Several brokerages have commented on GLE. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

