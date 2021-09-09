MKM Partners Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $419.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $390.00 to $419.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.75.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $380.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.21. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,751,000 after buying an additional 59,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 66,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

