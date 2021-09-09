Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Mondelez International posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 356,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,076,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.