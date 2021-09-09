Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Mondelez International posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 356,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,076,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

