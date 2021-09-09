Morgan Stanley Has $1.42 Million Stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS opened at $321.99 on Thursday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $332.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.10. The company has a market capitalization of $686.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

