Morgan Stanley Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 946,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 137,299 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,574,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Shares of VTN stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $14.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0478 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.