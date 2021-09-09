Morgan Stanley Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $102.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

NetApp stock opened at $89.52 on Thursday. NetApp has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $91.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

