Morgan Stanley Increases Position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,531 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in eMagin were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of eMagin by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Get eMagin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMAN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 212,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $812,433.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 768,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,758.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $30,040.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 683,612 shares of company stock worth $2,723,169 in the last ninety days. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $181.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.41. eMagin Co. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.42.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

eMagin Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN).

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.