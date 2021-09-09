Morgan Stanley Purchases 3,273 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.52% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,603,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $58.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

