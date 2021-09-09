Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 69,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 106,623 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 862,564 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $910.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

