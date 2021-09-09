Mortice (LON:MORT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.00

Shares of Mortice Limited (LON:MORT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18). Mortice shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £6.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.99.

About Mortice (LON:MORT)

Mortice Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in India and Sri Lanka. It operates through Guarding, Facility Management, and Others segments. The company offers guarding, safety, and security services. It also provides facilities and property management services, mechanical and engineering maintenance services, and technology driven solutions.

