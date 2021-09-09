Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.79 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE MOV traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 148,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,819. Movado Group has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $741.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $302,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,733. 28.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Movado Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Movado Group worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

