Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $199.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.25. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

