Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ICU Medical worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 38.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 10.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 898.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 16.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICUI stock opened at $260.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.48 and a 200-day moving average of $203.76. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.18 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

