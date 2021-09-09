Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,889 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in PNM Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 20,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.83 on Thursday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

